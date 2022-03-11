By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's consolidated budget revenues have increased the forecast by 42.3 percent or AZN 10.07 billion ($5.9bn) in 2021, Trend reported with the reference to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Last year, the country's consolidated budget revenues amounted to AZN 33.9 billion ($19.9bn). It should be noted that the forecast for consolidated budget revenues for 2021 amounted to AZN 23.8 billion ($14bn).

Of this, AZN 29.9 billion ($17.6bn) or 96.2 percent accounted for the expenditures of the consolidated budget in 2021, compared to the forecast of AZN 31.2 billion ($18.3bn).

Moreover, despite the consolidated budget for 2021 was forecasted with a deficit worth AZN 7.3 billion ($4.3bn), the surplus worth AZN 3.9 billion ($2.3bn) was created.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan's state budget revenues in 2021 totaled AZN 26.3 billion ($15.4 billion), exceeding the forecast (AZN 25.4 billion ($14.9 billion)) by 3.8 percent, or AZN 968.5 million ($569.7 million). The country's state budget expenditures reached AZN 27.4 billion ($16.1 billion), an increase of AZN 996.2 million ($586 million) or 3.8 percent over 2020.

Although the state budget deficit for 2021 was forecasted to be AZN 3.1 billion ($1.8 billion), the actual deficit was AZN 1 billion ($588.2 million), which was AZN 2 billion ($1.1 billion) or 67.4 percent less than predicted.

