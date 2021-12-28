Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to relatives and loved ones of Albert Likhanov.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of Albert Anatolyevich Likhanov, a classicist of child and youth literature, a renowned public figure and a big friend of the people of Azerbaijan.

A universal personality, a talented writer and pedagogue and a man of a great heart, who has devoted his entire life to the noble mission of protection and support of children and moral education of the growing generations, has left us. Albert Anatolyevich’s selfless activities as the head of the Russian Children’s Fund for long years have gained everyone’s respect and sympathy not only in Russia, but also in the entire world.

Albert Anatolyevich’s mindful attitude towards his joint work with Heydar Alirza oglu Aliyev has always been highly appreciated in Azerbaijan. As a result of this joint effort, the Soviet Children’s Fund was established. Being a true friend of our country, Albert Likhanov has made an important contribution to strengthening humanitarian relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

The memory of this nice person and renowned personality will always live in our hearts.

Please, accept my sincere condolences on this irreplaceable loss,” the letter said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz