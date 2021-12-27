By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on December 28. Northwest wind will blow, the Ecology Ministry reported.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 1-3 °C at night, 8-11 in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 1-3 °C at night and 8-10 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, mild fluctuation of the meteorological factors is expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is favourable for weather-sensitive people.

Rainless weather is expected in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. Moderate east wind will blow.

The temperature will be -2-3 °C at night, 8 - 13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night and 0-5 °C in the daytime.

