Today a year has passed since the date of liberation from the occupation of Azerbaijani Aghdam district.

According to a trilateral statement signed by the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Russia, the Aghdam district was transferred to the Azerbaijani side on November 20.

The Aghdam district, liberated from occupation, came under the control of the Azerbaijani army. The State Flag of Azerbaijan was raised in the center of the city of Aghdam, the State Anthem was performed and was reported to the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev about the liberation of the region from occupation.

As a result of the military aggression that lasted until May 12, 1994, the Armenians managed to occupy 846.7 square kilometers of the territory of Aghdam district, that is, 77.4 percent of the total area.

Some 5,897 people became martyrs, 3,531 people became disabled, 1,871 children lost parents in the bloody battles for Aghdam district during more than five years. More than 126,000 residents of Aghdam district were forced to leave their houses.

There are many architectural and cultural monuments with ancient history in Aghdam district. There are the mausoleum of the 19th century, the Khanoglu mausoleum, the Panakh khan mausoleum, the Panakh-khan mansion, two chest-like monuments, the 15th century Sardaba and Hatem Malik fortress, the Juma mosque and the Shahbulag mosque in Aghdam district.

After the liberation of Aghdam, restoration and construction work began in the city, which was turned into ruins by the Armenians and later named Hiroshima of the Caucasus. During the year that has passed since the date of liberation from the occupation, many positive changes have taken place in Aghdam, restoration and restoration work continues at a high rate. The goal of the President and the Azerbaijani state is to make Agdam one of the most beautiful cities in the region. The general plan of Aghdam has already been prepared and presented to the head of state, and work is currently underway to implement it.

