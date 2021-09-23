By Trend

The official opening ceremony of the "House of Azerbaijan" was held in the Austrian city of Salzburg, Trend reports on Sept. 22.

“The heads and employees of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Azerbaijani embassy in Austria, representatives of the Azerbaijani Culture Center, the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Salzburg, as well as our compatriots living in Austria and representatives of the local community attended the ceremony,” the message said.

While opening the event, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Austria Rovshan Sadigbayli spoke about the Azerbaijani community in Austria, the process of organizing the activity of the diaspora and the conducted work.

Sadigbayli appreciated the activity of the Azerbaijani Culture Center in Vienna aimed at developing the cultural ties and expressed hope that the establishment of the House of Azerbaijan in Salzburg will give impetus to the development of relations between the countries.

Honorary Consul of Azerbaijan for the federal provinces of Salzburg, Tirol and Vorarlberg Michael Heinrici expressed gratification with the opening of the House of Azerbaijan in Salzburg, which has the status of the unofficial capital of Austria.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov informed about the houses of Azerbaijan created in foreign countries and their activity.

Despite the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, an opportunity appeared in accordance with the recommendations and instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to organize the successful operation of Azerbaijani houses, the number of which has increased.

While stating that the House of Azerbaijan in Salzburg, is the 15th in a row, Muradov said that it is planned to increase their number up to 26 till 2024.

The houses of Azerbaijan play the role of a venue for the consolidation of community members and the effective process of organizing its work from a single center.

Advisor to the Head of the Salzburg Provincial Government Hubert Weinberger with his wife, Namibian Honorary Consul in Salzburg Ingrid Weinberger and Honorary Consul of Latvia in Salzburg Karl Winding attended the event.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz