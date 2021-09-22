Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to transfer Tamiz Shahar OJSC (Clean City) to the management of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding and regulating issues arising from this, on amending the decree of the President of Azerbaijan 'On Improving Household Waste Management' #2983 dated August 6, 2008.

According to the document, the composition of the Supervisory Board of Tamiz Shahar OJSC was approved.

