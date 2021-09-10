By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on September 11.

Short rain is expected in some parts of the Absheron peninsula at night. Northwest wind will be followed by southeast wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +18-21 °C at night, +28-31 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +18-20 °C at night and +28-30 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-65 percent at night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in the mountainous areas. Fog is forecasted in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +17-22 °C at night, +28-32 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +8-13 °Cat night and +15-20 °C in the daytime.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz