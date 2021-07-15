By Trend

The visit of Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze to Baku contributes to an even greater deepening of Georgian-Azerbaijani relations, Chairman of the National Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia, Ali Babayev told Trend.

"Georgia and Azerbaijan are distinguished not only by friendly relations but also by a mutually beneficial strategic position. Both countries maintain tolerant relations. It is also important to note the summit meetings of the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, who recently visited Azerbaijan. Such meetings are very pleasing to the Georgian and Azerbaijani peoples," he says.

According to the expert, both countries have a wide potential for comprehensive cooperation and broaden prospects in the political sphere.

"This potential includes both energy projects and transport and infrastructure projects, including the Silk Road, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars. Both states need mutual support from each other," he says.

Kaladze is a wonderful politician, a great friend of the Azerbaijani people. After his becoming mayor, Tbilisi achieved significant development and prosperity, Babayev notes.

According to him, the fact that Tbilisi and Baku have become twin cities is encouraging.

“This will make a great contribution to deepening the centuries-old relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan, will create conditions for our relations in various fields to become more interesting and friendly," Babayev said.

According to the expert, Georgia and Azerbaijan have long-standing friendly and good-neighborly relations.

“Today, relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are developing in many areas. Mutual visits open up new opportunities for the further development of our relations,” he said.

