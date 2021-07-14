By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has strongly condemned Armenia's recent attempts to disrupt fragile peace in the region.

In a statement on July 14 over the Armenian truce violation which injured an Azerbaijani serviceman in Nakhchivan's Sadarak region on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, the Foreign Ministry said:

"We strongly condemn the attempts of the Armenian side to destroy the fragile peace in the region by shelling the Azerbaijani positions in recent days."

The ministry described as unacceptable the recent escalation by Armenia.

"At a time when Azerbaijan is taking steps to ensure peace, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region, it is unacceptable for Armenia to take such a destructive approach," the statement added.

It stressed that Armenia was entirely responsible for such a development of the situation in the region.

It should be noted that wounded soldier Ibadulla Mardanli has been hospitalized.

The Defence Ministry earlier said that the attack was suppressed in response fire and the situation in this direction is stable.

Earlier today, the Defence Ministry reported that its army positions came under fire by illegal Armenian armed detachments near the liberated Shusha city on July 13.

"On July 13, at 2134 and 2145, illegal Armenian armed detachments that are on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using machine guns and assault rifles subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan army located in the vicinity of Shusha city," the ministry said.

The presence of any Armenian serviceman on Azerbaijan's internationally-recognized territories is in violation of the November 10 peace deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan that ended the 44-day war in 2020.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

