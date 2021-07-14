By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said that the government provided houses and apartments to families of 10,000 martyrs and war veterans disabled during the Karabakh war.

Aliyev made the remarks on July 14, during the ceremony in Baku’s Khojasan settlement where families of martyrs and war veterans were given apartments and cars.

Stressing the special attention given to families of martyrs and war veterans, Aliyev reminded that 1,572 people of this category were given apartments and cars in 2020. He said that in 2021, this process will cover around 3,000 people.

Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Some 2,855 servicemen of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces died as martyrs in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War that started with Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and positions. Over 100 Azerbaijani civilians were also killed during the war.

The 44-day war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by Azerbaijan, Russian and Armenian leaders. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

