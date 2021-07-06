By Trend

France welcomes the release of 15 detained Armenians by Azerbaijan in exchange for the minefield maps given by Armenia covering Fuzuli and Zangilan districts, liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on July 6 with reference to the statement of the French embassy in Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the statement, this exchange is an important new gesture to reduce tension in the region and helps to restore confidence between the parties.

"Together with its partners within the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group, France calls for the continuation of this positive dynamic and remains committed together with the sides to building the lasting peace in the South Caucasus," the statement said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz