By Trend

Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora Fuad Muradov aswered Trend news agency's questions about the joint activity of the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas and the tasks arising from the 'Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations'.

What has been done to expand the activity of the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas over the past three years?

The activity of Azerbaijanis living abroad, appeals to the international community, ongoing campaigns, joint activity of the diasporas of the two countries have recently caused a resonance in the world and further strengthened the joint diaspora activity. The measures taken to strengthen ties between the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas are bringing results, which is extremely important for further work, our "road map".

Joint projects implemented by the diasporas of the two countries over the past three years, the centralization of work created a solid basis for the implementation of the points envisaged in the 'Shusha Declaration' on joint activity of the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas.

A meeting of representatives of the state structures and heads of organizations of the member-states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states responsible for diaspora-related issues was organized in Turkey upon President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s instructions in 2018.

The opportunities for coordination and cooperation were discussed. The "Strategy for joint activity of the Turkic-speaking states of the Turkic Council" and "Plan of joint activity of the Turkic-speaking diasporas in 2018-2019" were adopted.

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of diaspora policy was signed at the end of the meeting among the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, the Civil Fund of Kazakhstan and the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities of Turkey.

The possibilities for joint activity of the diasporas of the Turkic-speaking states have been expanded thanks to this meeting and the signed important documents.

Joint campaigns of the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas, held in New York and Berlin organized by the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, played an exceptional role in centralizing and enhancing the effectiveness of activity.

A webinar dedicated to "Direction of activity of Azerbaijani and Turkish diaspora organizations" has been recently organized at the initiative of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora and jointly organized by the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities of Turkey.

The mechanisms of joint work of the diasporas of the two countries in the global and regional planes were discussed. These discussions on existing problems, on the prospects for cooperation in accordance with international challenges play an exceptional role in drawing up a new "road map".

The visit of Chairman of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities of Turkey Abdullah Eren to Azerbaijan to review the destruction committed by the Armenian Armed Forces in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, the consequences of their crimes, became a clear example of the unity of the entire Turkic world during the most difficult days.

Eren said at one of the meetings organized by the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora that wherever the representatives of the Turkish people are, they are always together, close to fraternal and friendly Azerbaijan. Strong ties between the two structures, ongoing joint projects, joint activity are being expanded and this cooperation is already bringing results.

There is a clause in the Shusha Declaration on joint activity of the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas...

We are working on a common "road map" for the further development of cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas, whose representatives live in different countries, to demonstrate unity and solidarity amid the common problems of our peoples.

The 'Shusha Declaration' expanded the tasks of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora. Moreover, it increased the responsibility and obligations of the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas in the field of joint work, it laid important legal foundations for the joint work of the diasporas of the two countries.

Necessary steps will be taken, important strategic programs will be prepared to achieve important interaction to intensify joint projects of the diasporas of the Turkic-speaking countries on new, more effective and sustainable platforms.

The coordination councils of Azerbaijanis and the Houses of Azerbaijan operate in the world today. We intend to join forces, work on the creation of joint coordination councils, common Houses of the two countries in the near future. Today the whole world uses "soft power", the diaspora is "soft power".

In the previous years, our diaspora was not organized at the desired level. In fact, the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas have much more potential. Today, Azerbaijan’s diaspora policy plays an irreplaceable role in demonstrating this power potential.

The implementation of the points of the 'Shusha Declaration' will turn the diasporas of the Turkic-speaking countries into more effective "soft power" in the full sense of the word.

Time has shown that the wise saying of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev "We are one nation, two states", the statements of founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - "The joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, its sadness is our sorrow" and President Ilham Aliyev - "One nation cannot have two diasporas" are like a beacon that points the way for the activity of our diasporas.

