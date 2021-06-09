By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Pakistan have discussed prospects for navy and military cooperation and security, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on June 8.

As part of a visit to Pakistan by the delegation led by Azerbaijan's Naval Forces Commander Subhan Bekirov, a meeting with Pakistani Naval Staff Chief Amjad Khan Niazi focused on prospects of cooperation.

During the meeting held in an expanded format, a briefing was given on the structure, operational capabilities of the Pakistani Naval Forces, regional and domestic security environment, as well as the tasks ahead. The sides also discussed the organization of mutual visits of servicemen to exchange experience and on other issues.

As part of the visit, Bakirov also met Pakistan Army Staff Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. The Pakistani general expressed his county's readiness to get involved in demining Azerbaian's liberated territories and the restoration to be launched in these areas.

Bakirov conveyed Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov's greetings, emphasizing that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to military cooperation with Pakistan. Then, the parties exchanged views on cooperation in the military field.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the Patriotic War.

On June 4 at a meeting with Azerbaijani Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, President Arif Alvi said that Pakistan has always supported and will continue to support Azerbaijan in its rightful cause. He emphasized that Pakistan did not recognize Armenia as a state because of its aggressive policy against Azerbaijan.

Since the start of the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Pakistan was among the first countries supporting Azerbaijan. Pakistan supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

Relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first three countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan amounted to $13.2 million in 2020, with exports amounting to $1.6 million and imports to $11.6 million. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz