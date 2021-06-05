By Trend

With the fighting concluded, not a single land mine in Karabakh should remain in the ground, Jason Epstein, president of Southfive Strategies LLC, a public affairs consultancy based in Washington and New York told Trend.

He said that the international community has done very little to address this ongoing threat, which over the past several months has claimed the lives of some 120 Azerbaijani men, women, and children.

“The Biden State Department should make crystal clear Armenia’s responsibility to share the maps of landmines so that no more innocent lives are tragically cut short,” he added.

It is clear to everyone that unexploded ordnance poses a serious danger to both soldiers and civilians, he said.

