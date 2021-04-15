By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku on April 16. South wind will blow tomorrow.

The temperature will be +9-12 °C at night, +18-22 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +10-12 °C at night, +19-21°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. Hail and snow are expected in some northern and western regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +7-12 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +3-8 °C at night, +10-15 C in the daytime as well as 18 °C in some places.

The day will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz