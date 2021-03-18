By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and high-ranking officers from the ministry have visited the combined command post of the Air Force to check the process of organizing the interoperability between the anti-aircraft missile forces and the military aviation of the Air Force during the operational-tactical exercises of the Azerbaijani troops, the Defence Ministry has reported.

Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Ramiz Tairov reported to Hasanov on the activity of the combined command post, equipped with modern automated control systems.

The command post provided with modern technological equipment ensures continuous combat duty of the Air Force, bringing troops to a state of combat readiness in the shortest possible period of time, as well as tracking enemy air targets in any weather conditions and within 24 hours, gathering, analyzing intelligence information, and urgent decision making and the most efficient accomplishment of combat missions by aviation forces.

As part of the exercises, the command post also ensures the transfer of the received data to the command posts of anti-aircraft missile systems to destroy the detected air targets of the imaginary enemy.

Inquiring about the conditions at the combined command post, the defence minister gave relevant instructions on organizing and carrying out military service and combat duty.

The operational-tactical exercises started on March 15 and will continue till March 18.

The exercises that are held under the defence minister's leadership involve up to 10,000 military personnel, up to 100 tanks and other armoured vehicles, up to 200 missiles and various calibre artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, up to 30 military aviation assets, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes.

The 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia from late September to early November in 2020 ended with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

