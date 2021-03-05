By Ayya Lmahamad

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has given 30 more apartments to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans, bringing the number of such apartments to 9,200, the ministry’s press service reported.

Eighteen apartments were provided to war veterans, and twelve to martyrs' families in Baku's Ramana settlement residential complex.

Apartments and private houses will given to 3,000 martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in 2021 under the presidential instructions. Thus, the number of provided houses and apartments to the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be doubled this year, compared to 2020.

As of today, martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans have been provided with around 9,200 apartments and private houses and 7,200 cars.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan provided 1,572 apartments and private houses to these categories of citizens in 2020, 934 apartments and private houses in 2019, and 626 apartments and private houses in 2018. This means that the program of providing houses and apartments to the martyrs' families and disabled war veterans will be increased fivefold since 2018.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is taking measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression.

In this regard, the State Social Protection Fund has provided social support payments, including monthly presidential pension and allowances to over 7,000 family members of 2,837 martyrs of the second Karabakh war. As of January 1, presidential pensions for people of this category increased by 66.7 percent. Moreover, in the post-war period, the ministry has covered 13,000 citizens of these categories with social support measures.

