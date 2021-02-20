By Trend

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2021, live-fire training exercises with the military personnel of the mortar batteries that are conducted in training centers and at firing ranges continue in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Feb. 19 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The servicemen are fulfilling the standards for deploying and taking firing positions on the terrain, detecting targets, adjusting fire, as well as for a quick change of firing positions.

Servicemen are also fulfilling tasks of destroying targets located at different distances using mortars.

Training exercises continue.

