By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be changeable cloudy in Baku on February 13. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. North-west wind will blow and intensify at times.

The temperature will be +5-7 °C at night, +9-11°C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 758 to 765 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 55-60 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. The temperature will be +4-7°C at night, +15-19 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be 0+5 °C in the mountains at night, 0-5 °C in the highlands, +8-13 °C in the daytime, +15-17 °C in some places.

North wind is expected to intensify occasionally in the Absheron Peninsula on February 13, which is mainly unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

The National Hydrometeorological Service also warns of changing weather conditions. Thus, on February 13, the north-west wind is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula, increasing to 15-20 m / s, sometimes up to 23-25 m / s.

On February 13, west wind is expected to blow in Azerbaijan's regions, increasing to 15-20 m / s and 23-28 m / s in some places.

