President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Jan. 23.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life in the wake of a fire in the retirement home in the city of Kharkiv.

It is due to this tragedy that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the people of Ukraine, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” President Aliyev said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz