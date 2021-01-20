By Trend

A commemoration ceremony dedicated to the 31-st anniversary of the January 20, 1990 tragedy was held in Azerbaijan's Shusha city with the participation of the servicemen of the Azerbaijani troops, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the event, the memory of the martyrs was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

During the event, the historical significance of the January 20 tragedy was emphasized.

Detailed information was given about the success of both the national leader Heydar Aliyev and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev’s policies to inform the world community regarding the truth about the events of 1990.

