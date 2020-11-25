By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on November 26. Mild north-west wind will be followed by south wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be +5-8 °C at night, +10-12 °C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +5-7 C at night, +10-12 °C in the daytime in Baku.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm Hg above the norm. Relative humidity will make 65-75 percent.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. However, rain and snow are expected at night. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be -1 +4 C at night, +9-13 C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3+2 °C at night, -5 °C and -10 °C in the daytime.

