By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has extended until December 28 the nationwide quarantine regime in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has reported.

Taking into account the high dynamics in the spread of COVID-19 infection that was registered in the past days, a decision was taken to extend the quarantine regime and introduce the following restrictions:

-in the cities of Sheki, Lankaran, Gakh, Zagatala, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Masalli, Ismayilli, Guba, Khachmaz, strict quarantine regime measures are extended until 06:00 on December 7, 2020;

-restriction in passenger traffic in the Baku Metro is extended until 06:00 on December 28, 2020;

-the activity of public transport is suspended on weekends from 00.00 on November 21 until 06.00 on December 28, 2020;

-the provision of services for all types of activities, except the pharmacies and grocery stores, will be suspended on weekends from 00.00 on November 21 until 06.00 on December 28, 2020;

-the use of medical masks throughout the country becomes mandatory in all closed and open spaces from November 21.

It should be noted that the control over the compliance with the rules of use of masks will be tightened.

Moreover, taking into account the existing sanitary and epidemiological situation it is not recommended for persons over 65 years of age, who are in the high-risk group, to leave home unnecessarily.

Likewise, it is also recommended for all organizations to reduce the number of employees to 30 percent and to transfer other employees to remote work.

Additionally, from 00.00 on November 21 till 06.00 on December 28 on weekends the activity of beauty salons and hairdressers is suspended.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24.

As of November 19, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million, has registered 81,397 COVID-19 cases and 1,030 coronavirus-related deaths. Over 58,111 people have recovered from the disease.

