Serbia's Vučić: Ilham Aliyev is one of the great, brilliant leaders

20 January 2026 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

"Ilham Aliyev is one of the great, brilliant leaders," President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić said during a panel session on "Defining Eurasia’s Economic Identity" in Davos.

He made these remarks in response to President Ilham Aliyev’s views on the importance of regional achievements through the example of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Aleksandar Vučić noted that it is very rare to see such a leader in the current era.