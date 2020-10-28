By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude to Turkey, Trend reports on October 28 with reference to the publication made by the minister on his Twitter page.

“Thank you, brotherly Turkey, for sharing our joy and sorrow! We strongly condemn the new war crime of Armenia and express our deep condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the treacherous attack. Long live the Motherland!" Bayramov said.

As earlier reported, on October 27 Armenian Armed Forces made heavy artillery strikes on Qarayusifli village, Barda district, due to which 13 people were injured and 4 people (including a small-aged girl) were killed.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Despite the fact that so far the parties have reached an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire three times, Armenia continues to violate this agreement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz