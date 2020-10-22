By Trend

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reminded President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian that NATO is not part of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Trend reports citing NATO.

On Oct. 21, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian appealed to NATO to help resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“I reminded the president [Armen Sarkissian] that NATO is not part of this conflict. NATO is deeply concerned by ongoing violations of the ceasefire, which have caused tragic loss of life. It is important for NATO and international security that hostilities end; the suffering stops; and a peaceful solution is found. Any targeting of civilians is unacceptable and must stop. All must now work towards a sustainable political solution,” Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with President of Armenia.

