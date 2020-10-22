By Trend

Armenia from its territory launched Operative-Tactical missiles to Gabala, Kurdamir and Siyazan cities of Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Innocent civilians and civilian objects were target of Armenia's indiscriminate missile attack. Armenia continues its War Crimes against civilians," he wrote.

--

