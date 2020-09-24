By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's Air Force has conducted night flight exercises, the Defence Ministry said on September 24.

The Air Force conducted training flights at night and in conditions of limited visibility in line with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Defence Minister of Defense.

According to the training scenario, during the training, Su-25 and MiG-29 aircrafts fulfilled the tasks of takeoff and landing operation, the defeat of imaginary air and ground targets. The pilots also worked out the elements of difficult pilotage and the combat manoeuvres at low and medium altitudes.

Moreover, as part of the exercises, the pilots conducted aerial reconnaissance with the finding the coordinates of the ground targets of the imaginary enemy.

The Air Force pilots successfully completed the assigned tasks of the night flight exercises.

---

