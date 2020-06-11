By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijans Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov and UNDP resident representative for Azerbaijan Allessandro Fracassetti met via a video conference on June, Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported on June 11.

During the videoconference, parties exchanged views on measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, they have talked about UN program on assessment of socio-economic impact of COVID-19 in all countries, including Azerbaijan.

Deputy Prime Minister informed about work done in Azerbaijan to curb the results of COVID-19 on labor and employment, as well as to support self-employment and social security.

Furthermore, environmental and climate change issues were discussed at the meeting.

Ali Ahmadov noted that Azerbaijan systematically fulfils the commitments ensuing from the Paris agreement on the United Nations framework convention on climate change.

The Paris Agreement is the first-ever universal, legally binding global climate change agreement, adopted at theParis climate conference in December 2015.

