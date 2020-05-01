By Trend

The availability of life insurance is important not only for doctors, but also for those involved in other spheres in Azerbaijan, Musa Guliyev, chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament’s committee on labor and social policy, told Trend.1213

"It would be better if those involved in all spheres, insure their lives,” the chairman said. “This insurance is especially important for those working in emergency conditions, namely, the representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, doctors, etc."

Guliyev stressed that life insurance can be applied in both mandatory and voluntary forms.

While commenting on the need for new workwear for doctors, the chairman stressed that this is not required.

“The main thing for a patient and a doctor not to transmit infection to each other,” Guliyev added. "For this purpose, it is necessary to comply with hygiene standards. In accordance with the current conditions, protective clothing should be worn. The World Health Organization regularly recommends which protective clothing should be used in a particular situation.”

“However, there are epidemics of such diseases that are transmitted through blood, insects, rodents and so on, rather than through respiratory droplets,” Guliyev said. “In this case, there is no need for doctors to wear a special uniform. Taking the above mentioned aspects into account, it would be more correct to choose a uniform and protective tools in accordance with the nature of the infection."

Meanwhile, chief infectiologist of Azerbaijan Jalal Isayev believes that a life insurance system for doctors is a good idea.

“The doctors are in direct contact with patients, and therefore, despite wearing uniform, the safety issue remains extremely important,” Isayev said.

"Wearing uniform during a pandemic is extremely important,” he added. “However, after the pandemic is over, there is no need for doctors to wear uniform. This also applies to infectious disease doctors. Wearing a traditional white coat will be sufficient. A doctor must accurately diagnose a patient’s disease and accordingly take protective measures."

---

