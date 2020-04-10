By Trend

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia delivered humanitarian cargo to Marneuli district of Georgia, Trend reports on April 10 referring to Georgian media.

As reported, 600 packages with humanitarian aid will be distributed to the most needy residents of Bolnisi and Marneuli districts.

“A charity event initiated by the president of Azerbaijan started yesterday. Today we are in Marneuli. This action will also be held in Tbilisi and Rustavi cities as well as Kakheti, Bolnisi, Gardabani and Shida-Kartli districts,” said the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov.

According to him, this once again testifies to the close friendship between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

“We have one goal - to fight the coronavirus with all our might, and I know that soon we will overcome this threat. The Georgian government will make every effort for this,” the ambassador said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz