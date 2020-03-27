By Trend

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On Amending the "List of Raw Materials Exempted from Value Added Tax", approved by decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 1654 of November 2, 2017."

According to the decree, the import of shoe covers, sterile and non-sterile gloves, medical masks (for surgical operations and procedural) and respirators is exempt from VAT.

The decree will be valid until June 1, 2020.

---

