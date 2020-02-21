A concert program on the occasion of the opening of "2020-the Year of Azerbaijani Culture in Italy" has been held at Quirinale Palace in Rome.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura Mattarella watched the concert.

The Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra performed works by outstanding Azerbaijani and Italian composers at the concert.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz