Cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on February 12. Mild south-west winds will occasionally intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will vary from -2 to +2 °C at night, +5-8°C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the air temperature will be close to 0 °C at night, and +6-8 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will drop from 761 (above average) to 757 mm. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. It may be foggy in some places. West wind will intensify in some areas.

The temperature will vary from -5 to -10 °C at night, +5-9 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperaryre will range from -12 to -17 °C at night, 0-5 °C in the daytime.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, meteorological factors tomorrow will be unfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.

