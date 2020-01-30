By Trend

Being Jews from Azerbaijan, the processes taking place in Azerbaijan are important for us as well, Head of the Azerbaijani Mountain-Jewish community and Azerbaijani House in Israel Shirin Nehamia Michaeli told Election-2020 Independent Media Center, organized by the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission.

"Azerbaijan is a country that is constantly growing and developing. We hope that after the parliamentary elections, Azerbaijan would further strengthen", Nehamia Michaeli said.

Nehamia Michaeli hailed the importance of further strengthening of Azerbaijan's position and continuing mutually beneficial cooperation with all partner and friendly states, including Israel.

The head of the Azerbaijani Mountain-Jewish community expressed confidence that the newly formed parliament would contribute to further development of Azerbaijan.

