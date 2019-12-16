Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the King of Bahrain His Majesty Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

"It is on the occasion of the National holiday of your country that on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and through you, the people of your country," Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

"I hope that the relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation," reads the letter.

"On this prominent day I wish strong health and happiness to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Bahrain.”

---

