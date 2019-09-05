By Trend

A meeting between the delegation of Azerbaijan led by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov and the delegation from Venezuela headed by Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations of Venezuela Rubén Darío Molina was held, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani foreign ministry.

Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in 2019-2022 and the issue of transferring the post of chairman of this organization from Venezuela to Azerbaijan within the NAM summit to be held in Baku on October 25-26, 2019, were the main subjects of the discussions.

According to the clauses of the Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a mechanism for political consultations between the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the People's Power Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Venezuela signed in 2016, the relations in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, cooperation within the international organizations, as well as other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz