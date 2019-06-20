By Laman Ismayilova

Changeably cloudy weather is expected in Baku on June 21.

Temperature will be from +20°C to +24°C at night and +29°C+34°C in the daytime in Absheron and +22°C to +24°C at night and +30°C+32°C in the daytime in Baku. North-west wind will intensify occasionally.

Air pressure will be 756 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 30-35% in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, north-west wind will blow on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba).

The sea water temperature will be +22-23°C. North-west wind will blow on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The temperature of sea water will be +24-25°C.

Rain is expected in some northern and western regions tonight. Showers and hail are predicted in some places. West wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +20°C to +24°C at night, from +33°C to +38°C in the daytime, in mountains from +14°C to + 19°C at night, and from +21°C to +26°C in the daytime.

---

