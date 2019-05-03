By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku May 4. Short term rain and thunderstorm are expected in some places at night and in the evening. North-west wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +13°C to +16°C at night and +19°C+24°C in the daytime in Absheron and +14°C to +16°C at night and +22°C+24°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 758 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-60% in the daytime.

Thunderstorm and intermittent rain are expected in country's regions.

Hail is predicted in some places. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will intensify.

Temperature will be from +12°C to +17°C at night, from +23°C to +28°C in the daytime, in mountains from +7°C to + 12°C at night, and from +13°C to +17°C in the daytime.

The temperature is expected to drop in comparison with the previous day, which is unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

