By Trend

A charity event dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held in Los Angeles on December 11, 2018, on the eve of the National Leader’s 15th death anniversary. During the day, many homeless residents of Los Angeles were provided hot meals.

Initiated and sponsored by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, the event was held at the Los Angeles Mission (LAM), which is one of the largest service providers to the homeless and disadvantaged men, women and children in the U.S.

Dean of the Los Angeles Consular Corps and Azerbaijan’s Consul General Nasimi Aghayev and the Consulate staff joined the LAM’s volunteers in handing out the meals.

Before the event, Consul General Aghayev met with the leadership of the Los Angeles Mission. At the meeting, the Consul General spoke about the extraordinary life path of Heydar Aliyev and his outstanding role and tireless efforts in the preservation and strengthening of Azerbaijan’s independent and sovereign statehood. He noted that the timely return of Heydar Aliyev to power in 1993 shielded Azerbaijan from potential fragmentation and collapse. Highlighting the many difficult challenges the National Leader faced in preserving Azerbaijan’s independence and how masterfully he overcame them, the Consul General said that the memory of Heydar Aliyev will always live in the hearts and minds of the Azerbaijani people.

The leadership of the LAM expressed their appreciation for hosting this beautiful charity event dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev and thanked the Consulate General for helping the homeless citizens of Los Angeles.

At the invitation of the Consul General, one of the prominent leaders of Los Angeles’s Christian community, the Vice-President of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition (NALEC) Rev. Walter Contreras also joined the event. Rev. Contreras commended this act of charity by Azerbaijan and noted that Heydar Aliyev was a prominent statesman serving his people, promoting religious tolerance and values of multiculturalism.

