By Trend

President of the Islamic Conference Youth Forum for Dialogue and Cooperation (ICYF-DC) Elshad Iskandarov said that attempts to politicize youth policy are unacceptable.

He made the remarks at the 4th Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers (ICYSM) in Baku on April 19.

He emphasized that tensions existing in the relations among the OIC countries and domestic policies of these countries should not be transferred to youth policy.

Iskandarov said that development and implementation of the youth policy should be removed from the foreign policy agenda, and should be within the competence of the youth and sport ministries in order to solve problems existing in this area.

Noting the significance of raising the importance of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers, he voiced confidence that its being held in Azerbaijan, which maintains friendly and partner relations with all Muslim countries, will become an important contribution to strengthening of solidarity.

