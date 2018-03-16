By Trend

Non-constructive position of Armenia’s criminal leadership, which relies on its patrons, is the main impediment for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Artur Rasizade said during the presentation of the government’s report in the Parliament.

“I must say with deep regret that no serious progress was achieved in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” he noted.

He added that Armenia is trying to protract the settlement of the problem in every possible way.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Story still developing

