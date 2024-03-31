Rainless weather expected in Baku

31 March 2024 21:37 (UTC+04:00)

Cloudy and primarily rainless weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on April 1. Northwest winds will blow, Azernews reports citing the National Hydrometeorological Service.

The temperature will be +5 - +9 C at night and +13 - +18 C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will reach 768 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent during the day.

Primarily dry weather is also expected in other parts of the country, however light rain is possible in some mountainous areas. Mild east winds will blow.

The temperature will be +5 - +10 C at night, +19 - +24 C in the daytime.

In the highlands, the temperature will be -1 - +4 C at night, and +7 - +12 C in the daytime.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz