Mirzoyan: Armenia is interested in signing peace agreement with Azerbaijan

24 September 2024 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia is interested in establishing stability in the South Caucasus and is ready to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan as soon as possible, Azernews reports, citing Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, as he made this remark during a meeting with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Malta's Foreign Minister, and member of the Maltese Parliament, Ian Borg, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Additionally, A. Mirzoyan also held talks with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani. The parties discussed the process of normalising relations between Yerevan and Baku.

The event is being held at the UN Headquarters in New York. The General Assembly will continue until September 30. The session will be opened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and the meetings will be chaired by Cameroonian Philemon Yang.

The main theme of the UN General Assembly session is: "Leaving No One Behind."

