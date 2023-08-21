Pro-separatists with Russian citizenship deciding to leave Garabagh [VIDEO]

21 August 2023 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

At the Lachin State Border checkpoint, the free passage of Armenian minority living Garabagh in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus was once again ensured.

According to Azernews, a total of 60 people proceeded from Azerbaijan to Armenia through the Lachin state Border checkpoint. The documents of these persons were checked, and their free movement was ensured. Representatives of foreign media also followed the free passage of Armenians. Most of the people leaving Garabagh and heading for Armenia have taken Russian citizenship.

Passing through the border checkpoint in the direction of Armenia, they are mainly persons who are trying to incite separatism in the territory of Azerbaijan. Apparently, both they and those behind them realized that they would not be able to continue this vile game with Azerbaijan, so they came to the conclusion that leaving Garabagh was the only correct way out.

After the 44-day war, official Baku stated on various platforms, at various levels, that only those who respect the laws of this country can live in Azerbaijan. For those who do not accept these conditions, the doors are open and they can leave Azerbaijan and live wherever they want.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz