By Trend

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed great concern over the recent armed incidents on certain sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which led to the casualties, Trend reports citing the ministry on July 30.

“Unfortunately, the situation on the border is still tense,” Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexander Bikantov said. “We call on the sides to refrain from any actions fraught with further aggravation of the situation, to resolve all emerging issues through political and diplomatic means.”

“Russia is ready to continue to render all necessary assistance to normalize the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border through de-escalation measures and the rapid beginning of joint work on delimitation and demarcation of the border," Bikantov said.

Russia intends to actively work on turning the South Caucasus into a zone of stability, security and prosperity within the trilateral statements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia dated November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

