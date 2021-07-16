By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's army positions have come under Armenian fire near Kalbajar region liberated from the occupation in 2020, the Defence Ministry said on July 15.

At about 1415 on July 15, the Armenian armed forces' units located in the positions in Basarkechar region's Zarkand village fired at Azerbaijan's army positions in the direction of Yukhari Ayrim village of Kalbajar region, using small arms, the ministry reported.

Azerbaijani servicemen retaliated fire by the Armenian troops. There are no losses or wounded among the army personnel.

On July 15 and on July 13, the Azerbaijani positions near Shusha city were fired at by the illegal Armenian armed detachments on the Azerbaijani territory, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed.

Moreover, an Azerbaijani serviceman was injured on July 14 morning as Armenian forces using various calibre weapons fired at the Azerbaijani positions in Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

On July 14, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Armenia's recent attempts to disrupt fragile peace in the region.

"We strongly condemn the attempts of the Armenian side to destroy the fragile peace in the region by shelling the Azerbaijani positions in recent days," the ministry said.

It should be noted that the presence of any Armenian serviceman on Azerbaijan's internationally-recognized territories is in violation of the November 10 peace deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan that ended the 44-day war in 2020.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed in Karabakh under the deal.

Russia and Turkey are represented with an equal number of servicemen in the joint centre in Aghdam region to monitor the situation in and around Azerbaijan's Karabakh region under the trilateral peace agreement.

