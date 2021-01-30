By Trend

Turkish personnel which will be part of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center arrived in Azerbaijan, Spokesman of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel Vagif Dargahli said, Trend reports.

"The Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center, established in accordance with the relevant paragraph of the joint declaration of the President of Azerbaijan, the President of Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia, started functioning on Jan.30," Dargahli said.

Following Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation, an agreement was reached to establish a monitoring center in the liberated lands. The monitoring will be carried out by representatives of Turkey and Russia.

The protection of the Turkish-Russian joint monitoring center is carried out by the Azerbaijani army.

