The process of demining the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation continues, Head of the Engineering Support Department of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel Aydin Shikhaliyev said, special correspondent of Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

Colonel Aydin Shikhaliyev is currently heading the demining process in the Fuzuli district.

According to Shikhaliyev, the units of the engineering troops are carrying out the tasks of demining existing roads, engineering reconnaissance, building new and expanding existing roads.

Initially, the territory is explored with the help of maps, the current situation is assessed, and then the execution of tasks begins, the colonel added.

