Turkey and Azerbaijan will be able to take steps to normalize relations with Armenia if a stable ceasefire is observed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports citing the local media.

Cavusoglu made the remark at a press conference with his German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

According to the Turkish minister, a ceasefire has been reached in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"This important opportunity shouldn’t be missed. If the ceasefire will be continuous, Turkey and Azerbaijan can take steps to normalize relations with Armenia," he added.

Following over a month of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, a joint statement on ending them was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The statement has also reflected clauses on opening all transport communications in the region, owing to which Azerbaijan will have direct overland access to its exclave the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and Turkey via the Meghri transport corridor (which had been used before the conflict in Soviet times) passing through Armenia.

Turkey closed its borders with Armenia in 1993 due to the conflict.

